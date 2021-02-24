हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra unleashes meme fest around her green dress - Paneer Jamana to Boriya Bistar!

Priyanka Chopra unleashes meme fest around her green dress - Paneer Jamana to Boriya Bistar!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is a sport when it comes to enjoying jokes on herself. The actress, who recently wore a green coloured orb dress, started a meme fest on the internet. 

Desi girl took to social media to share some of the memes created on her quirky outfit. In one of the memes, a Priyanka shaped ball is being caught by cricketer Virat Kohli, while one meme compares Priyanka to pufferfish. Priyanka is turned into a Pokemon by a user, and someone likens her ball-shaped dress to firecrackers. 

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka shared some of the memes from her account. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys!” 

Have a look at the memes:

Priyanka had earlier shared a sneak peak of her now viral dress in a video.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’, co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The actress’ memoir ‘Unfinished’ was launched in February earlier. She made many revelations about her personal life and work in the book. She had also shared many unseen pictures in her memoir. Meanwhile, Priyanka has ‘Text For You’ and 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline. 

