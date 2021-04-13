हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hansika Motwani

South beauty Hansika Motwani recreates Rakhi Sawant's viral Bigg Boss 14 meme video - Watch!

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career. 

South beauty Hansika Motwani recreates Rakhi Sawant&#039;s viral Bigg Boss 14 meme video - Watch!

New Delhi: Southern beauty Hansika Motwani got all nostalgic and missed Bigg Boss 14 days, it seems. She recreated Rakhi Sawant's famous video which was shared by popular digital content creator Yashraj Mukhate. And we must say, the video is hilarious. 

Hansika Motwani's video on Rakhi Sawant went viral with 136,425 likes on it so far. Several celeb friends and fans too dropped their comments on her timeline. Take a look here: 

The stunner has 4.4 million followers on Instagram already. 

She also launched her YouTube channel and her videos are already making the right kind of buzz online. 

Hansika has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies in her career. She made her Telugu movie debut with 'Desamuduru' and won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She has acted in several blockbusters and highest-grossing south ventures.

But her acting career began much earlier as a child artist in TV shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later she appeared in Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi Mil Gaya'. 

She will next be seen in Tamil ventures 'Maha' and 'Partner' respectively.

 

Hansika Motwanihansika motwani viral videorakhi sawantyashraj mukhate videohansika motwani videoBigg Boss 14
