Chandigarh readies for 'Sector 13', eight areas notified under this new sector

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has never had a Sector 13 since it was built in 1966. But now after 54 years, Sector 13 has been created by adding eight areas under this new sector. The reason sector 13 did not exist earlier is because the city architect Le Corbusier considered the number 13 as unlucky.

The UT administration notified the eight different areas whose names will be changed and 'Sector 13' will be added. Now, Manimajra will be called Sector-13 (Manimajra).

Earlier Zee Media had reported that the Chandigarh administration had proposed to rename Manimajra as Sector 13. Citizens had been asked for their opinions and objections in the matter. Although people had raised objections and took the matter to the district court. The administration has now decided to add Sector-13 to Manimajra, so it will now be known as Sector-13 (Manimajra). After the official notification is issued, the new name will be changed on papers.

It is to be noted nearly 60 people had lodged their objections and gave suggestions in regard to the change of name with the UT administration. Most of these people were stated to be in favour of the name change. However, the administration had received several objections too regarding the creation of Sector-13 in Chandigarh. People said that Manimajra had historic relevance and so its name should not be changed.

People also argued that city architect Le Corbusier did not keep a Sector-13 and adding one now would be an insult to him. Keeping in mind the sentiments of the Kher people, the Chandigarh administration issued a notification adding Sector 13 with Manimajra.

Apart from Sector-13 (Manimajra), Sector-12 West, 14 West, 39 West, 56 West and Business and Industrial Parks - one, two and three have been added. The proposal has been given the final approval in the meeting of officials chaired by Administrator VP Singh Badnaur at UT Secretariat.

These notifications were issued by the Chief Administrator of Chandigarh under the Punjab Reorganization Order 1966 under the Sub-section (2) of Sector-1 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act 1952.