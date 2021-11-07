IMD forecasts more rains for Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: A cyclonic circulation lies southeast of Bay of Bengal - over north coastal Tamil Nadu and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9, the Meteorological department said on Sunday (November 7, 2021) predicting widespread rainfall for the next three days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hrs," the IMD bulletin read.

Heavy rains and at isolated places, very heavy and there could be thunderstorm activity in the northern regions like Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and in delta areas of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts besides neighbouring Puducherry and Kariakkal on Monday. Other regions, including southern Madurai, are also expected to receive rainfall, the weather department's official bulletin forecast.

On November 9, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts. While, thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers could occur in districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in subsequent days.

On Sunday, Chennai continued to see heavy showers that resulted in several parts of the city reporting extensive waterlogging. The city has reportedly witnessed the 'heaviest rains in six years' as IMD states that the 'current extremely heavy rainfall' spell over north coastal Tamil Nadu will continue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the rain-affected areas and said that the entire state administration has been asked to step up to help in the time of calamity. He has also directed all the parliamentary, legislative and local government representatives along with the government officials in their respective areas to immediately carry out relief work for the people.

