Angry over objections on extra-marital affair, man keeps wife in chains for 10 years in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: In yet another incident of cruelty against women, Chhattisgarh Police on Friday rescued a woman who had been tortured by her husband and kept in chains for over a decade. The incident is from

According to police, the woman used to be regularly thrashed, kicked and beaten with rods by her husband, identified as Domar Patel. During all these years, she was given little or no food to eat. If her children gave her food to eat, the accused used to beat them too.

The couple had tied the knot almost 10 years back and have two children. The woman had apparently objected to her husband's illicit relationship with other women after which he started humiliating her and tied her in chains at their house.

The police said that family members of the couple didn't interfere in the matter, saying it was a domestic dispute. Others, too, stayed away from the matter.

It was after the rescue team of women's rights received an input about the woman bring kept in chains by her husband, they informed the police who later rescued her.

The police has also arrested the accused and an investigation is underway.