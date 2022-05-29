New Delhi: Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, on Sunday (May 29), pointed out that there is a need to regulate 10-minutes deliveries. Taking it to the microblogging platform Twitter, she said that the 10-minutes deliveries put the lives of driver-partners at risk. “No civilised society can be incentivising delivery executives to break traffic rules & put own & other’s lives at risk. All for a quicker pizza,” she said in her tweet.

Moitra also said that she is going to raise the issue in Parliament. "10-minute deliveries need to be regulated/outlawed...am going to raise this in parliament," she said in a tweet posted on May 29, 2022. Moitra, who is a Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, comes from the All India Trinamool Congress.

Zomato is the only big player in India that is aiming to deliver food in 10 minutes. The public listed company had announced the 10-minutes delivery in March 2022. At that time, it received mixed responses from netizens, with most questioning the need for such a thing.

Zomato’s cofounder Deepinder Goyal, at that time, had clarified the safety of delivery partners with the 10-minutes delivery. He said that the 10-minute service is safe for delivery partners, adding that the 10-minute delivery service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only."

He also explained that there won’t be any penalties for late deliveries and drivers won’t get incentives for on-time deliveries. Also, the company doesn’t update the drivers about promised delivery time. Also Read: It's official! PM-KISAN 11th installment to be released by PM Modi on May 31

Besides food delivery in 10 minutes, several companies in India are offering 10-minute grocery delivery. From time and again, many users have called out such brands, saying that they can wait for their grocery orders. Also Read: Want to change photo on Aadhaar Card? Update your Aadhaar details in simple steps, check how