61% Indians wary of revealing salary to co-workers, friends: LinkedIn

New Delhi: Sharing salary information is considered taboo in India, and 61 percent of professionals are more comfortable sharing their payment details with family members rather than with co-workers or friends, a LinkedIn report said on Thursday. Just one in 10 professionals said they would discuss their salaries with coworkers they trust (13 percent) and peers they trust in other companies (9 percent).

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, India's overall workforce confidence has dwindled slightly. "This is due to a volatile perception towards jobs, finances, and career progress in these times of global uncertainty," said the report. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 100 daily in THIS plan, get more than Rs 2 lakh in 5 years)

Despite a dip in overall confidence, India's workforce remains optimistic about navigating these challenges as seven in 10 professionals say they are confident about reaching the next level in their field, their work experience, and education, and chances of their income increasing. (Also Read: Video of sales manager screaming on crew about how they make sale goes viral; Twitter flooded with memes--watch video here)

"Professionals are still not comfortable having conversations about pay in the workplace," said Nirajita Banerjee, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News. Family and friends remain India's closest confidantes when it comes to sharing the size of their paychecks.

However, "the current generation of young professionals are more willing to share pay information with their coworkers and industry peers as compared to other generations", Banerjee noted. In fact, Gen Z professionals are found most likely to share their pay across their whole network as compared to any other age group.

Around 72 percent of Gen Z and 64 percent of millennials in India say they are comfortable sharing their payment information with family members, while 43 percent of Gen Z and 30 percent of millennials are also willing to confide in their close friends.

"Gen Z is keen to influence change and eager to lead these conversations in the workplace, Banerjee added. About 45 percent of professionals in India say pay discussions among peers are discouraged at their workplace. Further, 36 percent of professionals in India also say they feel anxious about sharing their payment information with anyone.