A School Dropout, Who Couldn't Afford Fees, Became A Top Global Indian CEO; It's Not Sundar Pichai Or Satya Nadella...

Indian Billionaire Success Story: Punit Renjen, the current CEO of Deloitte, was hired in 1989 and is still in charge of the business today. But he had to overcome many obstacles in his life, which he did in order to achieve his goals. Renjen, an Indian native who holds the highest position in the organization, is a non-technical person of Indian origin. Ravi Handa, a Twitter user, talked about Punit Renjen's journey. He said in his thread that Punit Renjen, who had to leave school because his parents couldn't pay the tuition, later graduated from a college in Rohtak and moved to Delhi in search of employment after spotting an advertisement for Usha in the newspaper.

Renjan received a Rotary Scholarship, on the basis of which he boarded his first flight ever to the US to pursue his master's. He started his student life with two pairs of tight jeans and a few hundred dollars and worked hard to stand out. He could not understand the American accent very well, so he would sit in the front row with a tape recorder (which was a phenomenon in the 1980s and 1990s). To ensure he did not miss anything, he usually hears them again. His life was revolutionized when he was chosen as one of the top 10 students in one of the regional publications. A Deloitte partner (Touche Ross) chose that magazine while on a trip. Then he received a call for an interview. He was hired. That occurred in 1989. Today, 34 years later, he is the company's CEO.

Be it Microsoft, Google, or Alphabet, there is a long list of multinational corporations led by Indian CEOs. Multinational corporations always favor hiring young, talented Indians for senior executive positions. When people of Indian descent are added, the list grows larger. Many CEOs of multinational corporations are Indian, including Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Sundar Pichai of Google.