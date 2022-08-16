New Delhi: Following Amul's increase in milk prices, Mother Dairy announced on Tuesday that it will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from Wednesday due to increases in procurement and other input costs.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name 'Amul,' has raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre beginning on August 17.

Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai, and all other markets have seen rising prices. Amul Gold 500 ml will now cost Rs 31, Amul Taaza Rs 25, and Amul Shakti Rs 28.

Mother Dairy raised milk prices in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per litre in March.

Mother Dairy is a major milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market, selling over 30 lakh litres of milk per day in poly packs and through vending machines.

On Tuesday, a company official stated that it is "forced" to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre beginning August 17, 2022. The new prices will apply to all milk varieties.

From Wednesday, full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre, up from Rs 59 per litre.

Toned milk prices will rise to Rs 51 per litre, while double toned milk prices will rise to Rs 45 per litre. The price of cow milk has been raised to Rs 53 per litre.

The price of bulk vended milk (token milk) has been raised to Rs 48 per litre from Rs 46.

According to the official, the company's input costs have risen in the last five months.

For example, farm prices for raw milk have increased by 10-11%.

Similarly, the cost of feed and fodder has risen significantly as a result of the heat wave and extended summer season.

According to the official, the increase in farm prices is only being passed on to consumers in part, thereby protecting the interests of both stakeholders - consumers and farmers.

The company spends approximately 75-80 percent of its milk sales revenue on milk procurement from farmers.