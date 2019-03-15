Air India combines Mumbai-New York flight with Mumbai-Newark flight from Saturday

Air India on Thursday announced that it is combining the Mumbai-New York flight with its Mumbai-Newark flight from March 16 to May 31 "due to operational reasons".

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the national carrier said the combined flight AI144 will depart from Newark at 2.15 pm (local time), make a stop in New York, and then arrive at the Mumbai airport next day at 2.10 pm (local time).

The combined flight AI191 will depart from the Mumbai airport at 1.30 am (local time), make a stop in New York, and then arrive at Newark airport at 8.15 am (local time), Air India said in its tweet.

As Pakistan has kept its airspace closed since the Balakot air strike by the Indian air force on February 26, Air India's expenditure on flights to Europe and the US has increased significantly.

Air India on Wednesday issued a statement announcing that its flights on Delhi-Madrid and Delhi-Birmingham routes will be suspended from March 16 till further notice. The airline cited "operational reasons" behind the move.

The airline took to Twitter to make the announcement. Air India has also asked the passengers of the flights to claim a full refund.

"Due to operational reasons, the following Air India flights are suspended with effect from March 16, 2019, till further notice."

The airline then said that AI135 Delhi-Madrid flight, AI136 Madrid-Delhi flight, AI113 Delhi-Birmingham flight and AI114 Birmingham-Delhi flight would be suspended.

The airline said that AI117 Delhi-Amritsar-Birmingham flight and AI118 Birmingham-Amritsar-Delhi flight would also be suspended too.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our valued passengers and request passengers to collect the full refund," the airline added.