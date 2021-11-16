Air purifier manufacturers witness a surge in purchases after pollution increases

As the pollution level in Delhi and its environs worsens, and the Air Quality Index rises to dangerously high levels, room air purifier manufacturers witness an increase in sales.

Makers are seeking for a silver lining, since sales of this seasonal product soar after Diwali and have now surpassed Rs 500 crore in market size, with the Delhi NCR and Northern area accounting for about three-quarters of sales.

Manufacturers have come up with new versions for this season, claiming to provide a reprieve not just from poor air quality but also from the threat of the SARS COV-2 virus, among other clever features.

Previously, Delhi NCR accounted for 70% of Kent air purifier sales; however, demand from other cities has increased this year.

Consumer knowledge of bad air quality has led to increased sales of air purifiers and greater media coverage of poor air quality has led to higher consumer awareness, resulting in more sales.

As air pollution in the national capital approaches critical levels, the Delhi government announced a series of emergency measures on Saturday to address the city's pollution crisis, including the suspension of schools for a week, a construction restriction, and government employees working from home.

The air purifier market has become extremely competitive, with more than 15 businesses offering systems ranging in price from roughly Rs 4,200 to more than Rs 50,000.

Dr Sharad Joshi, Associate Director – Pulmonology, Max Hospital said, “For those with pre-existing lung conditions high levels of exposure to pollutants can flare up the attack of asthma or COPD, while healthy looking people who work or exercise outdoors may experience the symptoms only when they are exposed to air pollution for a relatively longer duration. Various studies also claim and prove that those living nearby excess road traffic are at a higher prevalence and risk for developing COPD.”