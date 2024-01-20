Amazon Faces Notice For Selling Sweets As 'Ram Mandir Prasad'

New Delhi: Legal measures have been taken against the e-commerce giant Amazon for its involvement in selling sweets on its platform using the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.'

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), led by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, is taking action against Amazon based on a complaint from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The complaint alleges "deceptive trade practices" in the sale of sweets on Amazon's platform under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad,' claiming it misleads consumers by associating the product with a religious context.

An Amazon spokesperson has stated that they have received communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) concerning misleading product claims by certain sellers. The CCPA is investigating these claims for potential violations.

In the meantime, Amazon is taking immediate and appropriate action against such listings in accordance with its policies. This indicates that Amazon is proactively addressing the concerns raised by the CCPA and is implementing measures to address any instances of misleading product information on its platform.

Products such as 'Raghupati Ghee Ladoo,' 'Khoya Khobi Ladoo,' 'Ghee Bundi Ladoo,' and 'Desi Cow Milk Peda' have been specifically brought to attention.

Following the analysis of the complaint, it has been noted that several sweets and food items are being offered for purchase on the Amazon e-commerce platform (www.amazon.in) under the label "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad," as stated in a release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The consumer protection agency issued a notice to Amazon, requesting a response within seven days. The notice also indicated that if Amazon fails to comply within the specified timeframe, the company may be subject to legal action under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. It stated that allowing the online sale of misrepresented food products misleads consumers about the actual characteristics of the items.

Products such as 'Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Raghupati Ghee Ladoo,' 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Khoya Khobi Ladoo,' and 'Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Desi Cow Milk Peda' were among the listings available for sale on Amazon.

The Consumer Protection Act explicitly prohibits "misleading advertisements" that provide false descriptions of a product or service, offer false guarantees, or have the potential to deceive consumers regarding the nature, substance, quantity, or quality of the said product or service.