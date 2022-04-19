Amul doodle on Elon Musk’s ‘hostile takeover’ bid winning hearts on Twitter

New Delhi: Dairy giant Amul never fails to impress readers with its innovative and quirky sketches/cartoons. Amul's latest cartoon comes as a jibe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his ‘hostile takeover’ bid of Twitter. Musk has proposed acquisition of Twitter for $43 billion.

Amul has shared a doodle that shows Musk trying to woo a blue bird --Twitter's logo-- to come inside a cage. "Elon flexes his Muskles?' reads the banner. Mocking his Twitter takeover attempt, Amul said in a tweet that it "takes over bread daily".

"#Amul Topical: Billionaire launches hostile bid to take over Twitter!" Amul wrote.

The doodle has gone viral on social media. Several users reacted to Amul's cartoon. Amul's doodle has garnered 169 Retweets and 2,954 Likes since it was posted couple of days ago.

As Tesla and SpaceX CEO puts pressure on the board of Twitter to let him acquire the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion, its Co-founder Jack Dorsey has also broken the silence, labelling the board as "consistently the dysfunction of the company".

Reacting to a Twitter user, Dorsey said late on Sunday: "It (the board) has consistently been the dysfunction of the company".

Musk has said that the Board of Twitter should be more concerned about other potential bidders than him who has made a fair offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

With 9.2 per cent stake, Musk is one of the largest shareholders in Twitter.

With IANS Inputs