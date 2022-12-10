topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra shares a mesmerizing clip; Women disguising into animals flawlessly - Watch Viral video

In a French live talent show, the women could be seen disguising into animals like lion, tiger, eagle and baboon in the surrounding of the Forest. The performance was impeccable. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anand Mahindra has shared a magnificent clip of a French sitcom that showed women turning into animals on live show impeccably.
  • The clip of 1.54 minutes has received so far over 1.2m views, over 49k likes, and over 6,930 retweets.
  • Netizens called it amazing.

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra shares a mesmerizing clip; Women disguising into animals flawlessly - Watch Viral video

New Delhi: Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a magnificent clip of a French sitcom that showed women disguising into animals on live show impeccably. It could be seen in the clip that a woman in the surrounding of Forest diguised herself into an eagle. She used the paint to disguise as an eagle. The she disguised into a baboon sitting on a boulder in the Forest. Thereafter, she became a lion. In the final act, four women came together to form the live tiger roaring and waging its tail. The performance was incredible and mesmerizing.

ALSO READ | CEO gifts all 10,000 employees free Disney World trip, Coldplay concert

“Fantastic. Friday in the Forest. Wait for the last one…” Anand Mahindra tweeted on December 9 on his official Twitter handle with the clip of French talent show. The clip of 1.54 minutes has received so far over 1.2m views, over 49k likes, and over 6,930 retweets.

ALSO READ | Ashneer Grover, his wife sued by BharatPe for misappropriation of funds

A Twitter user named Amrita Rao replying on the story said, “Of Freak”.

Another user Sunil Chowta replied, “Exceptional talent, i have never seen before anything so creative & beautifully depicted about animals. Truly every single bird or animal depiction looks original. Amazing extraordinary talent. Kudos to all the artists who performed so beautifully, this is True Talent.”

Live Tv

Anand MahindraViral videoTalent show

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections