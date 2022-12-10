Anand Mahindra shares a mesmerizing clip; Women disguising into animals flawlessly - Watch Viral video

New Delhi: Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a magnificent clip of a French sitcom that showed women disguising into animals on live show impeccably. It could be seen in the clip that a woman in the surrounding of Forest diguised herself into an eagle. She used the paint to disguise as an eagle. The she disguised into a baboon sitting on a boulder in the Forest. Thereafter, she became a lion. In the final act, four women came together to form the live tiger roaring and waging its tail. The performance was incredible and mesmerizing.

“Fantastic. Friday in the Forest. Wait for the last one…” Anand Mahindra tweeted on December 9 on his official Twitter handle with the clip of French talent show. The clip of 1.54 minutes has received so far over 1.2m views, over 49k likes, and over 6,930 retweets.

Fantastic. #Friday in the Forest. Wait for the last one… pic.twitter.com/puTdrKTlMW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 9, 2022

A Twitter user named Amrita Rao replying on the story said, “Of Freak”.

Another user Sunil Chowta replied, “Exceptional talent, i have never seen before anything so creative & beautifully depicted about animals. Truly every single bird or animal depiction looks original. Amazing extraordinary talent. Kudos to all the artists who performed so beautifully, this is True Talent.”