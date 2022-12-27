Anand Mahindra shares Indian map showing car ownership per household percentage; Netizens say THIS

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared the map of Indian states showing statewise car ownership per household percentage. The map has used colour-coding to differentiate density of different states comprising green, red, pink and yellow. The average percentage of car ownership all over India is mere 7.5%. Interestingly, the car ownership per household percentage is higher in hilly parts like Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, more where on average 22% household having cars. While rich states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karanatka, so on are far behind the hilly states in matter of percentage of car ownership per household.

Mahinda even asked netizens to tell conclusion when you see this map. He was curious.

Some Twitter users pointed out that the difference might be the result of public tranportation availability. Pubic tranport is better and efficient in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradhes, Gujarat, so on. While Hilly states like Aruanchal Pradesh lack public infrastructure. Therefore, the ownership of cars per household is higher there.

A Twitter user name Ashok Ramachandran commented on the post and said wherevever public transport was good car ownership was less he thought.

Another user Amit Paranjape wrote, “Need micro-segmentation of the data in case of large states. Western Maharashtra would have a very high vehcile ownership percentage. “

Twitter user Kumar Manish commented that there’s need to build robust and integrated public transport system with walk, cycle/bus/metro otherwise country would soon be in endless trafficgridlock.

Another user Sumant wrote ,” Less than 10% population owns a car in most states, but traffic, pollution & number of accidents are already so high. Imagine how bad will it be when 25 or 50% people have a car. Industry & Govt should highly invest in improving public transport, rather than encouraging cars.”

A Twitter user named Meraj B called that the states where people wanted to enjoy their life and believed less in saving everything for retirement and children had more car ownership. Simple.