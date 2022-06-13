Hrithik Roshan gets angry at Burger King, says ‘This is not done’

New Delhi: Burger King, a hamburger fast-food restaurant, just released a "Jugaad" commercial starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, which has the internet perplexed. Mr. Roshan was recognised at Film City, and Burger King took advantage of the situation to pull a fast one on him.

The actor stepped out of his vanity van and smiled for a few photos with the paparazzi before entering the studio. Mr Roshan had no idea, however, that the fast-food company had intentionally put a billboard behind him to make it appear as though he was promoting Burger King's "Rs 50 Stunner Menu" while being photographed. Read More: BharatPe sees more high-profile exits after Ashneer Grover saga, founding member Satyam Nathani resigns

People are talking about the video that was shared online. Mr Roshan is seen posing for a paparazzi photo as two people carrying a large banner advertising Burger King's latest deal take advantage of the chance to promote their new menu. They positioned it strategically behind the Bollywood actor, precisely as he was posing for the paparazzi. Read More: NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea to stay CCI order suspending Future Coupons deal approval

Mr Roshan was aware of what had occurred. He tweeted the video of the advertisement on Twitter with the caption, "@burgerkingindia, this is not done."

The internet, on the other hand, was drawn to a video shared last week. Zomato, Spotify, and Swiggy were among the brands who responded. "Jugaad is playing Dhoom Machale in the background to experience that Bollywood main character spirit," Spotify India jokes.

"Free commercial ka pata nahi," Amazon Prime said, "par free entertainment kaise dena hai woh humein absolutely pata hai." "Brands commenting in comments is the real jugaad," Swiggy India jokes.

In the meanwhile, internet users reacted quickly to the video. One user said, "Ye mere shaktiyonka galat istemal kiya gaya hai." Another said, "Staged yet skillfully acted." Others just praised the advertising concept, calling it a "brilliant" approach.