New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected the plea of e-commerce major Amazon plea against the order passed by fair trade regulator CCI, which suspended the over-two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

NCLAT bench in its judgement today upheld the CCI's order of suspension of Amazon Future Coupons deal agreeing with CCI's order that Amazon had not made full disclosures of the information to the Commission.

In December, the CCI had suspended the Amazon-FCPL deal saying that the US e-commerce major had suppressed information while seeking clearances for the transaction back then.

Further details awaited.