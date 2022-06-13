हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal

NCLAT rejects Amazon's plea to stay CCI order suspending Future Coupons deal approval

NCLAT bench in its judgement today upheld the CCI's order of suspension of Amazon Future Coupons deal agreeing with CCI's order that Amazon had not made full disclosures of the information to the Commission.

NCLAT rejects Amazon&#039;s plea to stay CCI order suspending Future Coupons deal approval

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday rejected the plea of e-commerce major Amazon plea against the order passed by fair trade regulator CCI, which suspended the over-two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).

NCLAT bench in its judgement today upheld the CCI's order of suspension of Amazon Future Coupons deal agreeing with CCI's order that Amazon had not made full disclosures of the information to the Commission.

In December, the CCI had suspended the Amazon-FCPL deal saying that the US e-commerce major had suppressed information while seeking clearances for the transaction back then.

Further details awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Company Law Appellate TribunalNCLATCCI
Next
Story

BharatPe sees more high-profile exits after Ashneer Grover saga, founding member Satyam Nathani resigns

Must Watch

PT12M1S

ED is questioning Rahul Gandhi, then why march by the Congress leaders?