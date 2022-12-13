New Delhi: Superstar Sharukh Khan' son Aryan Khan is all set to launch his premium Vodka brand in India with the name of ‘Slab Ventures’ along with two partners, according to the reports. He has partnered with the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch inBev (AB InBev) for distribution and marketing purpose across the country. Aryan is reportedly planning to launch the premium vodka brand along with two partners – Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.

ALSO READ | Delhi Man receives several missed calls; then losses Rs 50 lakh - Read details

Aryan is planning with his new Vodka brand ‘Slab Ventures’ to target the opulent class as there is a void and opportunity at that level in the industry.

Sharukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has no plans to enter into the acting industry like his father. However, he is venturing into the business by diversifying and opening his own businesses. Earlier, Aryan Khan has informed to launch his career in film production by producing and directing films. A week ago, he posted the script screenshot that he had written. He will also direct the film under the family’s production house banner ‘Red Chillies’.

ALSO READ | OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 launched in India, Check comparison in price, display, specs, features, more - In PICS

Anheuser-Busch in Bev SA/NV, which is popularly known as AB InBev, is an American-Belgian mulitnational brewer company. It is the world’s largest brewer company based in Leuven, Belgium. According to the reports, the company will help Aryan’s new Vodka Brand to market and distribute across the country.