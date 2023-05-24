topStoriesenglish2612807
Audio Streaming Platform SoundCloud Sacks 8% Of Workforce

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Audio streaming platform SoundCloud has reportedly laid off 8 per cent of its workforce as it seeks profitability amid global macroeconomic conditions. The decision mainly affects employees in the US, reports Billboard, citing a representative from SoundCloud.

SoundCloud CEO Eliah Seton said in a meeting with employees that layoffs are being made "in order to help the company turn a profit".

"Everyone whose job is impacted by this change will receive an invitation to meet with the People Team and their manager," Seton said in a memo. He took accountability for this decision, saying "this is a challenging but essential decision to ensure the health of our business and get SoundCloud to profitability this year."

The company also said it would seek further investors for the audio streaming service. In August last year, SoundCloud announced to cut 20 per cent of its workforce "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds".

Then SoundCloud CEO Michael Weissman wrote in an email that making changes that affect people is incredibly hard. "But it is one that is necessary given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds," he added. In 2017, SoundCloud fired about 40 per cent of its workforce for the company's "long-term, independent success".
 

