AWS Partners ISRO, IN-SPACe To Boost Space-Tech Innovations In India

New Delhi: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic MoU with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to support space-tech innovations through cloud computing.

The collaboration, said the Amazon’s Cloud subsidiary, will give space startups, research institutes and students access to cutting edge cloud technologies that accelerate the development of new solutions in the space sector.

“We are at a pivotal time in India’s space journey as the Indian government focuses on broadening and strengthening the country’s capabilities in the aerospace and satellite industry,” said,” Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia.

“We look forward to helping customers in India build space-tech solutions to make life on Earth better,” Kapoor added.

AWS’s educational programmes on cloud computing in combination with ISRO’s space-tech expertise will inspire future generations to pursue a career in India’s growing space sector.

“Advancing innovation in the space sector is a top priority for our nation as geospatial solutions have the power to deliver high quality services for the good governance for citizens and add value to the stakeholders,” said Sudheer Kumar N, Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO.

ISRO, IN-SPACe and AWS will work collaboratively to nurture and grow the startup community in the space-tech sector. AWS will provide eligible space startups tools, resources, and expert technical support at no cost through the AWS Activate programme.

Startups will also benefit from access to AWS and its global experience of building aerospace and satellite solutions through the AWS Space Accelerator programme, said the company.

“After the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing and Aditya L-1 mission, it is time we leverage the limitless potential of space technology and cloud computing to propel India's space sector to new heights. IN-SPACe has continuously been striving to empower and facilitate the private space sector,” said Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe.

Cloud computing enables the speedy management of large volumes of raw space data, besides running AI, ML and analytics workloads to achieve meaningful outcomes in a highly cost-effective manner.