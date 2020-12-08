Bharat Bandh: Air India's big announcement; here's what will happen if you miss your flight on December 8

A Bharat Bandh eve, national carrier Air India has made a major announcement for its passengers travelling on Tuesday. The big decision made by Air India is for passengers who might miss their flight on December 8 due to the bandh.

READ | Bharat Bandh: Centre issues nationwide advisory; check details here | Check what will be affected, what will remain open today

The bandh has been called by protesting farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's agriculture laws is likely to have an impact in several parts of the nation. The farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown.

READ | Bharat Bandh: With farmers' protests at Delhi border points, how will it affect essential supplies, transport services?

With almost all opposition parties and several trade unions backing the 'Bharat Bandh' and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers, the Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID guidelines are followed. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Air India made the announced for those passengers who are unable to reach the airport due to possible disturbance on Tuesday. It said that no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel. This will be applicable for those travelling on December 8 from any airport across the country.

It tweeted, "Important Update: For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec'20, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec'20 from any Indian Airport."

#FlyAI : Important Update : For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec'20, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec'20 from any Indian Airport. — Air India (@airindiain) December 7, 2020

Air India also asked passengers to keep sufficient time for their journey to the airport due to the bandh. " Due to expected disturbance tomorrow i.e. 8th December’20 availability of public transport might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the Airport."

#FlyAI : Due to expected disturbance tomorrow i.e. 8th December’20 availability of public transport might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand for their journey to the Airport. — Air India (@airindiain) December 7, 2020

SpiceJet, Vistara, GoAir and IndiGo have also issued similar advisories for their respective passengers. Spice tweeted, "Local transport may be disrupted as a result of the #BharatBandh declared for tomorrow, 8th December, 2020. Passengers are advised to keep a tab on their local traffic conditions and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport."

#TravelAdvisory: Local transport may be disrupted as a result of the #BharatBandh declared for tomorrow, 8th December, 2020. Passengers are advised to keep a tab on their local traffic conditions and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 7, 2020

"Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement expected due to roadblocks and diversions tomorrow (8th December’20) in cities across the country. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport," tweeted Vistara.

#TravelUpdate

Heavy traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement expected due to roadblocks and diversions tomorrow (8th December’20) in cities across the country. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 7, 2020

Indigo tweeted, "Due to #BharatBandh on 08th Dec, local transport may be disrupted. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand for their travel to the airport."

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to #BharatBandh on 08th Dec, local transport may be disrupted. Passengers are advised to keep extra time in hand for their travel to the airport. For flight status, please visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 7, 2020

Live TV