Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
BLINKIT

Blinkit And Lenskart CEOs Join Hands To Deliver Glasses In 10 Minutes

CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to share the news of Blinkit's collaboration with Lenskart.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blinkit And Lenskart CEOs Join Hands To Deliver Glasses In 10 Minutes Image Credit: Twitter/@albinder

New Delhi: Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as Blinkit, the instant delivery service company, has announced the addition of new items to its delivery list, including PS5 consoles, fans, and Lenskart products. The announcement has triggered a flurry of memes, funny jokes, and appreciative posts across various social media channels.

New Collaborations Of Blinkit With Lenskart

CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to share the news of Blinkit's collaboration with Lenskart, a popular eyewear company. (Also Read: Attention: HDFC Bank's Special Fixed Deposit Scheme Ending On THIS Date)

In his tweet, Dhindsa mentioned that Lenskart products, including sunglasses and their Hustlr range of computer glasses, would now be available for delivery within 10 minutes through Blinkit's instant delivery service. (Also Read: Mobile Recharge Prices Expected To Rise After Lok Sabha Elections)

He also expressed curiosity about the evolution of the Hustlr brand over time. Dhindsa's tweet featured a picture of himself with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, further highlighting the collaboration between the two companies.

Social Media Reaction

Since Dhindsa's tweet was posted a few hours ago, it has garnered close to 71,000 views and nearly 1,100 likes on the platform. Netizens have flooded the comments section with a variety of reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on doctor's prescription!
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
DNA Video
DNA: Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Haryana bus accident?
DNA Video
DNA: Big Cyber Fraud related to Board Exams
DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video