Blinkit And Lenskart CEOs Join Hands To Deliver Glasses In 10 Minutes

New Delhi: Social media platforms are buzzing with excitement as Blinkit, the instant delivery service company, has announced the addition of new items to its delivery list, including PS5 consoles, fans, and Lenskart products. The announcement has triggered a flurry of memes, funny jokes, and appreciative posts across various social media channels.

New Collaborations Of Blinkit With Lenskart

CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to Twitter to share the news of Blinkit's collaboration with Lenskart, a popular eyewear company.

In his tweet, Dhindsa mentioned that Lenskart products, including sunglasses and their Hustlr range of computer glasses, would now be available for delivery within 10 minutes through Blinkit's instant delivery service.

He also expressed curiosity about the evolution of the Hustlr brand over time. Dhindsa's tweet featured a picture of himself with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, further highlighting the collaboration between the two companies.

Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time @peyushbansal pic.twitter.com/oODNEUM3J1 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 12, 2024

Social Media Reaction

Since Dhindsa's tweet was posted a few hours ago, it has garnered close to 71,000 views and nearly 1,100 likes on the platform. Netizens have flooded the comments section with a variety of reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Why not start the 8 mins delivery for medicine?

Ig it is the need of the hour. — ADIiiiiii (@UjjawalAdit) April 12, 2024

Please acquire PharmEasy and start 10 mins delivery of medicines. — Parikshit Shah (@imparixit) April 12, 2024

Soon, e-commerce would be overtaken by quick commerce haha April 12, 2024

Matter of time that cars shall be delivered at your doorstep in 10 minutes. — Vivek Sahai (@vivek_sahai) April 12, 2024