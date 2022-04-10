New Delhi: In the upcoming week starting from (Monday) April 11, banks in India will remain closed for a total of four days. Bank customers should take note of the important bank holidays before stepping out from home to visit a bank branch.

However, it is also crucial to note that banks will remain closed in specific cities and towns on non-weekend holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notifies banking holidays, which could vary from state to state on non-weekend holidays.

In the week starting April 11, banks will remain closed from April 14 to April 16 on various occasions celebrated in different parts of the country. Here’s the list of festivals falling between April 14 and April 16:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti

Baisakhi

Vaisakhi

Tamil New Year's Day

Cheiraoba

Biju Festival

Good Friday

Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)

Himachal Day

Vishu

Bohag Bihu

Date Wise Bank Holidays:

April 14 (Thursday):

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu.

- Banks will remain closed in most parts of the country. However, lenders will remain open in Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

April 15 (Friday)

- Good Friday, Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, and Bohag Bihu.

- Banks will remain shut in all the Indian states, barring Rajasthan and the newly created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

April 16 (Saturday)

- Banks will remain shut only in Assam so that bankers can celebrate the festival of Bohag Bihu.

April 17 (Sunday)

- Sunday is a banking holiday, and all banks will remain closed on the day.

On the other side, on second and fourth Saturdays and on Sundays, banks are closed across all states in the country. The RBI places bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts.

