Boycott Mama Earth: Netizens troll skin care products company for allegedly defending Richa Chadha's Galwan comments

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has come under fire over her comment on Indian Army and Galwan clash. Netizens are fuming over her for taking a jib on India army officer's post by tweeting ‘Galwan says Hi’. Indian army had lost several soldiers in the Galwan Clash in 2020 against China. Now Indian company Mama Earth has come under attack for allegedly defending Richa Chadha’s post. The company in a tweet, which is now deleted, said the words ‘Galwan Says Hi’ are not conclusive and it’s about perspective.

Netizens irk over this remark and start posting the screenshot of mamaearth’s comment with the boycott. One Twitter name Shefali Vaidya has posted the mamaearth’s comment and wrote, ‘Don’t know why brands don’t get it! You want to sell soaps and creams, sell soaps and creams. Don’t sell woke gyan! #BoycottMamaEarth is trending’.

Another user wrote, ‘Mama Earth has deleted its tweet. I used to buy their products for my little nieces and from now onwards I won't buy any of @mamaearthindia products and ask everybody in my vicinity to boycott their products. Enough is enough.’

Mama Earth has deleted its tweet.

I used to buy their products for my little nieces and from now onwards I won't buy any of @mamaearthindia products and ask everybody in my vicinity to boycott their products. Enough is enough#BoycottMamaEarth #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/StD109MLPL — Aswinkumar (@Aswink1989) November 25, 2022

What’s the Richa Chadha Controversy?

Richa Chadha on Wednesday had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

What's Mama Earth?

Mama Earth is a startup company based in Gurugram. It provides skin and health care products for babies and adults which are toxin-free and natural.