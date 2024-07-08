Business Success Story: He Once Cleared Tables, Washed Dishes, Cleaned Toilets; Now A Tech Billionaire, Surpassing Mukesh Ambani Recently

New Delhi: Success isn't determined by one's accomplishments; rather, it's defined by the challenges one has faced and the bravery with which they've persisted.

Nvidia CEO and President Jensen Huang among the top 20 richest person in the world. In a recent ranking, couple of weeks ago, as per Forbes list, with a staggering net worth of approximately Rs 10 lakh crore, Huang had even outranked Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

But the Nvidia President has once worked as a teenage busboy at Denny's restaurant, clearing tables, washing dishes, and cleaning toilets.

For Huang, the road to success wasn't easy. Huang used to work at Denny's as a teenage busboy. Here he once cleared tables, washed dishes, and cleaned toilets. In the same restaurant, he and his co-founders conceived the idea for Nvidia which is today the biggest AI and chipmaking company in the world.

The humble entrepreneur feels that no task is beneath him. ''To me, no task is beneath me because, remember, I used to be a dishwasher. I used to clean toilets. I cleaned a lot of toilets. I've cleaned more toilets than all of you combined,'' Huang told students at the Stanford Graduate School of Business earlier this year.

Huang, whose real-time net worth is $110.2 billion, also suggested that this work ethic has instilled in him a deep respect for all types of work. He said, "If you send me something and you want my input on it and I can be of service to you — and, in my review of it, share with you how I reasoned through it — I've made a contribution to you." The chief of the biggest AI and chipmaking company in the world also added that he is not afraid to get his "hands dirty".

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has heaped praise on Huang. In a post on X, Musk said, "Absolutely the right attitude. During the toilet paper shortages in COVID, I was making sure that our factories and offices had toilet paper.''

Nvidia surpassed Apple and Microsoft to become the most valuable publicly traded business in the world last month. With a 3.4% increase in shares, the company's market valuation now stands at over $3.3 trillion. According to Forbes's real-time billionaire list, Huang is now the 13th richest person in the world.

Nvidia was cofounded by Jensen Huang in 1993, and he has been the company's president and CEO ever since. Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia has grown to be a major player in the computer gaming chip market and started developing chips for data centers and autonomous cars.