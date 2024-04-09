Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
BYJU

Byju's Starts Paying March Salary To Employees; Blames Miffed Investors' Action For Delay

The company raised USD 200 million through rights issue to meet its operational requirements, including expenses related to employees' salaries.

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 06:29 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Byju's Starts Paying March Salary To Employees; Blames Miffed Investors' Action For Delay File Photo

New Delhi: Edtech firm Think and Learn, owner of Byju's brand, has started paying March salaries to its employees after a delay of nine days and the payout process is expected to complete in next 10 days, according to sources. The company in a communication to employees blamed the group of four investors for the delay.

"We are pleased to inform you that salary disbursement has commenced today and will be completed over the next 10 days. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we haven't yet secured approval to access the rights issue funds, because of the action of four foreign investors. However, we have arranged an alternative line of credit to ensure timely payments," Byju's said in an email to employees. (Also Read: PayU Partners PayPal To Improve Cross-Border Payments For Indian Merchants)

The company raised USD 200 million through rights issue to meet its operational requirements, including expenses related to employees' salaries. A group of four investors -- Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV -- along with the support from other shareholders, including Tiger and Owl Ventures, have approached NCLT against the founders as well as the rights issue which may lead to change in shareholding pattern in the company. (Also Read: Ola Cabs Ends International Operations To Focus On Domestic Market)

Sources said that 25 per cent employees in the lower pay scale will get full payment while senior employees will get partial payment. "We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this period," Byju's said in the email.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Netanyahu's plan for Hamas?
DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?