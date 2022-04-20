हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Campus Activewear IPO: Issue date, price band, and all you need to know about public issue

Campus Activewear IPO: Issue date, price band, and all you need to know about public issue
New Delhi: Campus Activewear will open its initial public offer (IPO) for public subscriptions on April 26, 2022. Subscribers will be able to bid for the issue starting April 26 via their Demat accounts. 

Campus Activewear is a footwear brand. According to media reports, the company enjoyed about 15 per cent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020. The report suggests that the company’s market share was expected to increase to approximately 17 per cent in fiscal 2021. 

Here are the 5 things to know about Campus Activewear IPO: 

1.  Campus Activewear IPO will open on April 26 and will conclude on April 28. Anchor investors will be able to bid for the offer starting April 25, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

2. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore equity shares owned by promoters and existing shareholders. Here’s the list of investors and promotes putting their shares on OFS: 

Hari Krishna Agarwal 
Nikhil Aggarwal 
TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd
QRG Enterprises Ltd
Rajiv Goel 
Rajesh Kumar Gupta

3. Currently, promoters hold a 78.21 per cent stake in Campus Activewear. On the other hand, TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent shareholding, respectively.

4. BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers advising Campus Activewear IPO.

5. Campus Activewear sells shoes under the brand 'Campus', which was launched in 2005. The company also offers a diverse product portfolio. Also Read: TCS Hiring 2022: Last day to apply for jobs for freshers; check eligibility, registration process

As of now, the price band of Campus Activewear IPO isn’t out. However, it is expected that further details about the IPO will be out soon. Also Read: Bengal Global Business Summit: State to work on 8 pillars of development, says CM Mamata Banerjee

