trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701854
NewsBusinessCompanies
JOBS

CFO Of This BSE-Listed Company Submits Hand-Written Resignation On School Notebook Paper --See Pic

Mitshi India Limited has informed that CFO Rinku Niket Patel has resigned, but what was interesting to see was Annexure-2 which the company enclosed to BSE. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CFO Of This BSE-Listed Company Submits Hand-Written Resignation On School Notebook Paper --See Pic

New Delhi: Resignations and hirings keep happening every day, however it is the process followed, that garners your attention. Mitshi India Limited, a BSE-listed company has informed that its Chief Financial officer has tendered his resignation. But the quirky thing about the resignation was the way in which it was informed.

Mitshi India's CFO Rinku Niket Patel put in his papers on December 20, informed the company to BSE.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, at its meeting held on 20th December, 2023, Wednesday, has considered and taken note of the resignation of Rinku Niket Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company," said Mitshi India. 

Rinku Niket Patel resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons, the company told BSE.

But what was interesting to see was the resignation letter of Rinku Niket Patel that Mitshi India enclosed as Annexure-2. 
 
It was a hand-written regignation from what appears to be a school notebook paper and the note was very neatly written with a ball point pen. Check the picture out.


"The Company is in the process of identifying / appointing a new CFO and shall inform the Stock Exchanges once the position of CFO is filled up," said Mitshi India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation