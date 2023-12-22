CFO Of This BSE-Listed Company Submits Hand-Written Resignation On School Notebook Paper --See Pic

New Delhi: Resignations and hirings keep happening every day, however it is the process followed, that garners your attention. Mitshi India Limited, a BSE-listed company has informed that its Chief Financial officer has tendered his resignation. But the quirky thing about the resignation was the way in which it was informed.

Mitshi India's CFO Rinku Niket Patel put in his papers on December 20, informed the company to BSE.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, at its meeting held on 20th December, 2023, Wednesday, has considered and taken note of the resignation of Rinku Niket Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company," said Mitshi India.

Rinku Niket Patel resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons, the company told BSE.

But what was interesting to see was the resignation letter of Rinku Niket Patel that Mitshi India enclosed as Annexure-2.



It was a hand-written regignation from what appears to be a school notebook paper and the note was very neatly written with a ball point pen. Check the picture out.



"The Company is in the process of identifying / appointing a new CFO and shall inform the Stock Exchanges once the position of CFO is filled up," said Mitshi India.