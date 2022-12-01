topStoriesenglish
Court jamadar suspended for taking tips from lawyers via Paytm in court premises -- Read full story here

The suspended court Jamadar of the Allahabad High court will receive the subsistence amount during the suspension period. However, he won't engage in any other employment, trade, profession, or occupation. 

  • Allahabad High Court suspends a court jamadar for taking money via PayTm from lawyers.
  • His photograph with PayTm QR attached on his waist with a band.
  • The Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal found the matter very serious and recommened to take action against him.

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has suspended a court jamadar for taking money via PayTm from lawyers inside the court premises. The photograph has got viral on Internet. The incident happened on Thursday in Allabahad High court.  The Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal found the matter very serious and recommened to take action against him. The matter was brought in front of  the Chief Justice by Justice Ajit Kumar in a letter.

The suspension order for the court jamadar states: Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-1, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.

However, he would be provided subsistence allowance during the suspension period, the Suspension order further said. But he must haven’t been enagaged in any other employment, trade, profession, or occupation. He will be attached to Nazarat section of this Hon’ble court and not leave the station without the prior approval of the undersigned during the entire period of suspension.

