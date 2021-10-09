Delhi power crisis: Tata Power urges Delhiites to use electricity judiciously

New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL), on Saturday (October 9), sent phone messages to its customers in Delhi, requesting them to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon referring to the ongoing issue. Tata Power DDL majorly operates in the northwest Delhi region of the capital city.

Coal shortage across the country has led to reduced power generation and Delhi might go through intermittent rotational load shedding in coming days, power discom Tata Power DDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan said.

In a statement, he said that coal-based power stations supplying electricity to Delhi discoms have coal stocks to meet generation requirements for one-two days against 20 days as per applicable regulations.

"As a result, Delhi might go through intermittent rotational load shedding. However, proactive steps by both Delhi as well as the central government for handling the grim situation are under consideration to arrange or divert coal for power generation," Srinivasan said.

Tata Power had started sending messages to its customers on Saturday (October 9). "Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across the north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at the critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” read an SMS received by a TPDDL consumer in Burari. Also Read: UP woman duped of Rs 32 lakh by Instagram friend from UK

Other companies that supply electricity to Delhi include Reliance infrastructure led - BSES discoms - BRPL and BYPL. As of now, these companies are yet to release an update about the speculated electricity crisis that could soon impact Delhi residents and people living in other parts of the country. Also Read: Amazon Prime Rs 129 monthly subscription returns back: Here’s how to avail it

