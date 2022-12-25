Delivery man dances on song 'Sapne mein milti hai' outside wedding hall; Netizens call 'Enjoying the moment' - Watch video
It was a video of a wedding where guests were dancing and enjoying on the stage in the wedding hall on the popular song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’. On the field outside the wedding hall separated by a wall, the delivery man was enjoying the moment by grooving on that song.
- Delivery man can be seen grooving on popular song 'Sapne Me Milti Hai' outside wedding hall.
- His grooving video goes viral on Internet.
- Netizens shower love and appreciation, say 'Enjoying the moment'.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: A delivery man has won the hearts of netizens when his dance video gone viral on the Internet. The delivery man has been seen in a viral video grooving on the popular song ‘Sapne mein Milti Hai’ outside the wedding hall. The video appeared to show delivery guy enjoying his own time by dancing outside the wedding hall, separated by a thin-glass wall. Captioned with 'Music has no boundaries', the video has been praised by netizens widely.
ALSO READ | Satya Nadella's old video giving excel demos as manager goes viral - Watch
It was a video of a wedding where guests were dancing and enjoying on the stage on the popular song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’. On the field outside the wedding hall separated by a wall, the delivery man was enjoying the moment. The delivery bag was hung on his shoulders.
ALSO READ | Radiant Cash Mgmt Service Ltd IPO: Should you invest in it? Check issue size, price band, subscription period, more - In PICS
An Instagram user commented on the video and said, “Zomato Vibe Hai”. Another user wrote, “Really enjoying the moment.”
One user commented, ‘Just sooooo wonderful! Good for him!”
Live Tv
More Stories