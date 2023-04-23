‘Demographics Is...’: Elon Musk Reacts As India To Become World's Most Populous Country

New Delhi: India is on track to becoming the world’s most populous country with 142.86 crore people, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report. India will overtake China, whose population is declining and ageing. Having big population in the country is a challenge and nightmare for authorities, it can become a boon as well for India. According to the report, India has an advantage in demographic dividend – having about 50% population below the age of 25 years.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also believed that the country’s population will decide its future. He has long advocated to fight against ageing population – a dire problem facing by developed countries such as USA, European Union, Japan, etc. where deomographic dividend has shifted to older people more in numbers than younger ones.

Elon Musk commented on a post that ranked countries based on population estimates, with India at the top of the list and said, “Demographics is destiny”.

Demographics is destiny — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

He hinted that India might have become one of the leading countries in the future.

Musk Believes Mars Is The Solution Of Resource Scarcity

The world’s population has reached over 8 billion. Earth’s capacity to sustain such large number of population is depleting and Climate change has accentuated in the last one decade. Tech billionaire Elon Musk plans to take colonise Mars in order to fight against resource scarcity problem. He is not only talking about that, but has also started working on this mission.

Two days back, Musk’s company SpaceX tested the world’s heaviest rocket ‘Starship’ that will make to and fro rounds of Moon and Mars with heavy loads and passengers. The rocket lifted off in the first flight test, though it got exploded in the middle when the rocket would disassemble from the ship.