New Delhi: The cherry on top? Sometimes it's not so fantastic. At least, that's what Vaishnavi Mondkar discovered when she recently purchased a cake. She ordered it using the food delivery platform Zomato and included the following delivery instruction: "Bring 500/- change." ". The directive was followed correctly, but not in a way that anyone could have predicted. The cake shop (allegedly) wrote "Bring 500/- change." "as the icing on the cake Was the change brought about by the delivery partner? What became of the cake? Did the person who it was intended for find the scenario amusing? Too many questions remain unanswered.

"Delivery instructions mein likha tha "Bring 500/- change" toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja," Vaishnavi said on Facebook, smiling.

"Laga diya, delivery instructions tha, laga diya, "a Facebook user commented "What a cute moment, "another person said At the very least, some individuals are seeing something positive in this.

This is not the first time that a delivery directive has not been followed exactly as intended. A man recently purchased a cake from a "famous bakery in Nagpur." "and questioned if it had cake in it. It's reasonable to say the bakery went above and above to clear up the confusion. "So I purchased a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy," Twitter user Kapil Wasnik tweeted. "Please specify if the cake contains egg," I said in the order specifications ". After receiving the order, I am stunned." Attached is a photo of the cake in question, with the frosting on top spelling out "contain egg" in large letters ". You can appreciate the sentiment if you try hard enough.

It turns out that this has happened to numerous other people at various times. However, other Twitter users expressed concerns about the practicalities of the mix-up, with some saying that it was done on purpose.