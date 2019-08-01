Essel Group announces stake sale in ZEEL

New Delhi: Multi-faceted business conglomerate Essel Group on Thursday announced that Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund (hereafter referred to as “The Fund”) has agreed to make an additional investment in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL).

The Fund has agreed to buy up to an 11% stake in ZEEL from its promoters, for a total consideration value of up to Rs. 4,224 Crore.

Essel Group had initiated the process of divesting its key assets, with an aim to repay all the lenders by September 2019. During this divestment process, the Group has received positive response from multiple partners expressing interest to buy the stake in ZEEL and the other key Non Media Assets.

Speaking on this development, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “I'm extremely glad to share that the Fund as a Financial Investor has further reposed its faith in ZEEL. It also gives me immense pleasure to note their strong belief and trust in the intrinsic value of our precious asset. It is the valuable belief and support of our esteemed financial investors that enables us to consistently generate great value, year after year”.

The announcement of 11% stake sale of ZEEL to the Fund is a strong step in the overall divestment process, giving the Promoters the required financial fillip to initiate the repayment process.

The Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, which is an investment company registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, has a long history of investing in India as a financial investor. The Fund has been a financial investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. since 2002.

Along with ZEEL, Essel Group is also in the process of divesting some of its Non-Media Assets.