Explained: What is Netflix new 'Basic with Ads' plan? Is it available in India?

New Delhi: Netflix has announced to roll out its ‘basic with ads’ plan to provide the streaming service at a low rate than the standard rates to customers. The plan will only work in mobile Netflix and ads of a few 15 to 30 seconds will come before or during the shows. As of now, the company is launching the plan in some selected countries, which will later expand to other countries depending on the reponse and performance, according to Netflix. India isn’t part of the selected country list.

What is Netflix new plan?

The new plan, which is company’s one of cheapest plans called ‘Basic with Ads’ provide streaming service with advertisement on their mobile phones. It will price around $6.99 per month for customers. Besides, the streaming quality is limited upto 720p unlike other high-cost plans which provide more higher definitions. Netflix said that a limited number of shows will not be available in the plan due to licensing restrictions.

Average 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour will come under the plan. You can’t download titles.

Where will it be available?

The company announces to roll out the 'Basic with ads' plan in 12 countries in November. These are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.

Why isn’t available in India?

India isn't part of selected 12 countires where the plan will launch in November. However, Netflix plans are quite cheap in Indian in compare to other geographies. As India is a price-sensitive market, Netflix has some of the cheapest plans, which go down to $2 USD per month. It’s mobile plan cost around Rs 150 per month that allows resolution upto 480p, 2-screen, and only mobile and tablet. Other plans are Rs 199, Rs 499 and Rs 649.