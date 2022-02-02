हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harsh Goenka

Fevicol’s savage reply to Harsh Goenka shows that the brand knows a thing or two about ‘bonding’

Goenka, chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, had asked his Twitter followers if they would prefer the bond of Fevicol or alcohol. 

New Delhi: From brilliantly written television commercials to quirky social media posts and comments, Fevicol has proved that when it comes to marketing, it has got the right people. In one such recent instance, the adhesive brand posted a savage reply to a Twitter post by businessman Harsh Goenka.  

Goenka, chairman of RPG Group conglomerate, had asked his Twitter followers if they would prefer the bond of Fevicol or alcohol. “Just a question: What’s better for bonding - Fevicol or alcohol?” Goenka had asked his Twitter followers.  

Responding to Goenka’s tweet, Fevicol’s Twitter handle said that the choice depended on if people wanted to bond for an evening or for life. “Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life," the company said. 

 Fevicol’s reply won over Twitter, and Fevicol’s tweet has received 2,274 retweets, 171 quote tweets, and 23,400 likes. Several Twitter users were also in the awe of the brand’s quirky reply. 

“That's why Pidilite stock is always in uptrend Clapping hands signClapping hands sign,” a Twitter user said. 

“Your social media guy deserves a promotion for this tweet,” another Twitter user said. 

“Saw This wonderful tweet of yours sir. For a Fauji, Fevicol and Alcohol plays very important part. Fevicol- keeping House-Hold Stuff safe during frequent postings. Alcohol- keeping the cadet days intact. Symbols of  beauty of Bonding,” a Twitter user said. 

