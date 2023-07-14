From A Classroom Of 40 Students To Founding Of An University: Tale Of A Bangali Babu Who Became 'A Ray Of Hope' For Govt Job Aspirants

Success Story: If you give a man a fish, you can feed him for a day; if you teach him to fish, you can feed him for the rest of his life. Giving students all the solutions is not the only goal. A great teacher will encourage a lifetime love of learning in each student in their classroom and provide them with the tools to solve problems for themselves in the real world. Prof. Samit Ray, Chairperson of Rice Group, the oldest educational organization in Eastern India, has taken on this difficult assignment for years now.

How It All Started

Its tumultuous history actually began fairly unintentionally. Prof. Samit Ray pursued computer studies after earning an honors degree in physics. He was employed in a significant position at a reputable IT company when a few recent graduates from his neighborhood asked him to tutor them in math for banking exams. He consented, and during the weekends he began instructing them in his own study room. The coaching began with a single classroom and a group of 40 students enrolling in the northern suburbs of Kolkata; under his tutelage, 36 of those students were chosen in various competitive exams. Since that time, there has been no going back.

The Birth Of Rice Education

Professor Ray made this discovery as a result of his research on how to help young Bengalis succeed in competitive exams. He learned that the key to success is methodical, well-planned teaching in all disciplines. Thus, RICE Education was founded on July 1, 1985, in Belgharia, a neighborhood on the outskirts of North Kolkata. His father, Shri Sachis Kiran Ray, who was a teacher, served as an inspiration to Prof. Ray. As more students from even remote parts of Bengal came in for training after passing challenging government admission exams, the number of students rose. In a short period of time, RICE centers started to appear in every district of Bengal as separate RICE branches were established throughout the state. In Sealdah, a neighborhood of Kolkata, RICE opened its first city office. The workload for Professor Ray grew. He started boarding midnight trains, moving from one district to the next while instructing students. A business concept, which he had pursued solely through effort, was coming to fruition.

Computer Education Accessible

Computers began to become a part of Indian culture in the late 1980s. Being skilled in computers at the time was a costly endeavor. In order for the general public to benefit from the boom in the IT industry, Prof. Ray sought to make computer instruction accessible after founding RICE. Initially founded, the Indian Institute of Computer Science educated a fair number of students. The current government at the time was opposed to computerization. Threats poured in towards Professor Ray. That did not stop him, though. The institute had been looted when he arrived one evening, and roughly 40 computers had been destroyed. Any other individual may have been stopped. Professor Ray persisted, though.

Collaboration With CMC

He collaborated with CMC (Computer Maintenance Corporation), a Government of India enterprise at the time, in 1992 to offer courses in software, hardware, and networking. In 2000, it was determined that this center was the best in all of Eastern India. At this point, he continued. In order to offer instruction in the areas of IT, ITES, Multimedia, Hardware, and Networking, he founded his own business, RICE Infotech Education, in 2001. Several of the courses offered by this division were under the jurisdiction of the West Bengal State Council for Technical Education. Many of the graduates of this institute have found excellent employment in reputable IT firms both domestically and internationally.

Birth Of Adamas University

In establishing Adamas Knowledge City at Barasat, Professor Samit Ray, the founding chancellor, once again reflected his lifelong principles and ideals. Although it is firmly entrenched in Indian culture, The Knowledge City has a truly global perspective. In its sixth year, Adamas University is home to more than 3500 active students as well as more than 1500 faculty members and resident students. Under its nine Schools of study, the university was founded with the goal of offering students a top-notch education that will help them advance their careers and their academic understanding. There are 12 different buildings, each of which is devoted to a specific area of study. Santiniketan, which includes different buildings for each type of study, is the model that Professor Ray used to develop his idea.

AIS - The Beginning

According to Prof. Ray, there are no good schools in North Kolkata or the surrounding areas. As a result, he founded the Adamas International School in 2004. Every principle that Professor Samit Ray has upheld throughout his life is manifested in the school. From pre-primary to senior secondary levels of education are offered at this co-educational institution. The school aspires to excellence in all that it does, with a concentration on high academic achievement as well as the instillation of virtues like good citizenship, integrity, and honesty in speech and deed.

The founder and visionary of RICE Education, Professor Samit Ray, is a special combination of academics and administration. The inspiring journey he took to educate Bengal's young minds is the basis for RICE Group, which has since grown into a major national player and offers students access to international education opportunities at all academic levels, from elementary school to graduate school. Combating ignorance is made easier by Prof. Ray's education of the next generation. It assists people in gaining knowledge of society at large and forming well-informed perspectives regarding global issues.