New Delhi: Revathi Advaithi is a name you should know. She's a successful leader in the business world. Currently, she's the CEO of Flex, a company that used to be called Flextronics. Her journey from a regular job to becoming a top CEO shows how dedicated and good at leading she is.

Early Life and Education:

Revathi Advaithi's journey in the corporate world began with a strong educational foundation. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Further enhancing her skills, she earned an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management in 2005.

Career at Eaton and Honeywell:

Advaithi started her professional career at Eaton in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where she worked as a shop floor supervisor. In 2002, she joined Honeywell, where she spent six years in various production and logistics roles. Her experiences at these companies equipped her with a deep understanding of manufacturing and supply chain management.

Return to Eaton and Rise to COO:

In 2008, Revathi Advaithi returned to Eaton and spent a decade contributing to the management of several departments within the electrical business unit. Her dedication and expertise led to her appointment as Eaton's Chief Operating Officer (COO). This role marked a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her ability to lead and manage complex operations.

Leading Flex into the Future:

In February 2019, Advaithi assumed the position of CEO at Flex, a global contract manufacturing company. Under her leadership, Flex has shifted its focus towards end-to-end client value chain ownership. Her approach to management is characterized by empathy and swift action. Advaithi is known for her strong commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability in corporate strategy.

Family and Background:

Revathi Advaithi's background is rooted in a diverse cultural upbringing. Her mother, Visalam Swamy, is a housewife, while her father, A.N.N. Swamy, is a chemical engineer. Before settling in Chennai, her family had lived in various parts of India, including Bihar, Gujarat, and Assam.

Net Worth and Salary:

According to the Flex Annual Report for 2022, Revathi Advaithi received a total pay of $15,979,041, which is over Rs 131 crore in Indian currency. This impressive salary translates to more than Rs 10.9 crore per month. Media estimates suggest that her net worth falls between $36 million and $54.5 million.

Revathi Advaithi's remarkable journey from a shop floor supervisor to the CEO of a global manufacturing company is a testament to her dedication and leadership. Her commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the corporate world sets an inspiring example. Advaithi's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring professionals, emphasizing the importance of education, hard work, and a vision for the future.