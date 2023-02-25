topStoriesenglish2577118
NewsBusinessCompanies
GOOGLE

Google Lays Off 100 Robot Workers Used To Clean Its Cafeterias

These robots are used to clean tables as well as separate trash and recycling.

Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 07:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Google Lays Off 100 Robot Workers Used To Clean Its Cafeterias

New Delhi: Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned the cafeterias at its headquarters. According to a Wired report, Alphabet's `Everyday Robots' project -- a unit under Google's experimental X laboratories -- has been shut down by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

It had trained 100 one-armed, wheeled robots to help clean the company`s cafeterias. Several of these robot prototypes were transported out of the lab and were doing useful duties throughout Google's Bay Area facilities. (Also Read: "Dear SBI User...:" Are You Also Getting This SMS? Check Truth About SBI Fake Message Scam)

These robots are used to clean tables as well as separate trash and recycling. The robots also helped keep conference rooms clean during the pandemic. With the robot division now shut off, some of its technology could be used for other divisions. (Also Read: PM-KISAN 13th Installment: Farmers Of This State To Get Rs 2,000 on Feb 27- Check Name on Beneficiary List)

Alphabet has spent the last few years developing an integrated hardware and software system for learning, including the transfer of knowledge from the virtual to the actual world.

The robots slowly gained a greater grasp of the world around them and became more adept at executing ordinary activities, using a combination of machine learning techniques like reinforcement learning, collaborative learning, and learning from demonstration.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further cut costs, Google has even asked employees who return to work to share their work desks with a "partner" to maximise office space.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985