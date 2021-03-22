हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google's VP Caesar Sengupta resigns after 15 years with the company

Caesar Sengupta was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app’s relaunch in the U.S. and Singapore. 

Google&#039;s VP Caesar Sengupta resigns after 15 years with the company

New Delhi: Senior Google executive Caesar Sengupta, head of the tech giant’s payment initiatives, said on Monday he was leaving the company next month, after 15 years.

“I remain very positive about Google’s future but it’s time for me to see if I can ride without training wheels,” Sengupta, vice president and general manager of payments and the ‘Next Billion Users’ initiative, said in a LinkedIn post.

He was also one of the key people behind the launch and success of Google Pay in India and helped the payment app’s relaunch in the U.S. and Singapore. The payment facility is now used by over 150 million users in 30 countries.

“My last day at Google will be April 30th. I haven’t decided what I will start next,” said Sengupta, who is based in Singapore.

“...Through his time at Google, Caesar has played a key role in starting, building and leading initiatives such as ChromeOS, Next Billion Users and Google Pay. We are excited to see what he builds next and wish him the best in his new journey,” a Google Spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle India
Next
Story

GoAir commences 'Summer Sale' from today, check offer details here

Must Watch

PT13M15S

Sharad Pawar's claim on where Anil Deshmukh was on Feb 15, proved to be false?