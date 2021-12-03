HCL Technologies Jobs: IT major hiring for experienced professionals, check eligibility

New Delhi: It’s no secret that tech companies are on a hiring spree as the demand for IT services is on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One such company that has now announced new job openings is HCL Technologies (HCL).

HCL Job Role: The Delhi NCR-headquartered IT major, HLC Tech, is currently looking to hire for the role of lead engineer.

HCL Job Location: HCL Tech is currently looking to hire experienced IT professionals for its Bengaluru and Chennai campuses.

HCL Job Eligibility: The company is seeking IT professionals that have experience of at least two years and a maximum of five years. Here are the detailed eligibility criteria that candidates need to match to apply for the jobs.

- Candidates should have deep knowledge in conceptual engineering designs, according to a report by Mint.

- Applicants should also have an excellent knowledge of plastics, sheet metals.

- They should be well-versed with high-level and low-level designing and documentation.

- As far as the education requirement is concerned, candidates should at least have a B.Tech degree.

How to apply for a job at HCL Technologies?

Candidates can easily apply for the latest job openings at HCL Technologies by visiting the career page on the company’s official website. Eligible candidates will be required to either create a new account or log in to their old accounts. The last date for applying at HCL is December 31. Also Read: WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to hide online status and send a text message

Began in 1976, HCL Technologies is one of the top IT services companies that provides IT services to clients worldwide. The company employees more than 187,000+ workers in 50 plus countries around the world. Also Read: ITR Filing for FY 2020-21: Income Tax department issues THIS notice as deadline nears

