HDFC Bank Q1 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 9,579 crore

HDFC Bank reported a 20.91 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore. 

Jul 16, 2022
  • HDFC's net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore.
  • Total expenditure increased to Rs 26,192 crore from Rs 21,634 crore.

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.91 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit at Rs 9,579.11 crore. On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender's net profit increased to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore in the year-ago period, but was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Its total income came in at Rs 41,560 crore on a standalone basis, as compared to Rs 36,771 crore in the year-ago period. (ALSO READ: Are you filing ITR? 5 mistakes you should avoid while filing income tax returns) 

Total expenditure increased to Rs 26,192 crore from Rs 21,634 crore, the bank said in an exchange filing. (ALSO READ: PM Kisan 12th installment could be released on September 1 to beneficiary accounts, check latest update here) 

Overall provisions for the reporting quarter reduced to Rs 3,187.73 crore as against Rs 4,830.84 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said. 

