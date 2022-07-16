New Delhi: The PM Kisan scheme is the central government's flagship programme, and it provides income support of Rs. 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 to all land-holding farmer families. This sum is credited immediately to the beneficiary's bank account.

As the 11th installment of the PM-Kisan Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about Rs 21,000 crore to 10 crore farmers on May 31, 2022. Read More: Are you filing ITR? 5 mistakes you should avoid while filing income tax returns

PM Kisan's 12th installment is expected to be released after September 1, 2022. The first period typically lasts from April to July, the second from August to November, and the third from December to March. Read More: Gold price today, July 16: Gold prices down by Rs 160, Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities

The eKYC deadline has previously been pushed back from May 31 to July 31 by the national government.

As per the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PM KISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022. “

How to check beneficiary status without an Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: First, go to PM Kisan's official website.

Step 2: The Farmers Corner option can be found on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the Beneficiary Status link.

Step 4: To open a new page, select either the Registration Number or the Mobile Number option.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code.

Step 6: Select Generate OTP.

If your eKYC is incomplete, the system may prompt you to correct it before checking the status.

How to update eKYC online:

Step 1: Visit PM-official Kisan's website.

Step 2: On the right side of the page, select the eKYC option.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number and captcha code, then click the search button.

Step 4: Enter the cellphone number associated with your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Click 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP in the appropriate field.