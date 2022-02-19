Here’s how ‘Faridabad Rockers’ is spreading awareness against social evils says founder Anoop Chahal

‘Faridabad Rockers’ is the new trending channel creating a wave on YouTube. The channel intends to spread awareness against social evils happening around us but is unseen or ignored by many. Founder Anoop Chahal is raising awareness through powerful videos and is currently the buzzing star on Social media.

Anoop Chahal comes from Faridabad and is a Physical Education Teacher. “The injustice happening in the society always makes me worried, and I want to do something to raise the questions, says Anoop. One day, I have noticed a very weird behavior of the person after creating a drama on the road. A major accident has happened, and the person who did the act raised his voice saying they belong to a special community or background. This is unfair and needs a strong voice. Thus, I have decided to start a YouTube channel and post such videos to create strong awareness of the things that needs a change, and ‘Faridabad Rockers’ came into existence. I have posted the video on my channel and received tremendous responses and comments and 4K views in a single day and thus, chose YouTube as a platform to spread awareness about the societal injustice.”

Who would believe a PT teacher can be an influencer one day? The channel currently is trending on YouTube with a whopping 7+ million followers and winning the hearts of millions.

Anoop Chahal is always focused on creating powerful, strong & rich content that adds effective social values and is meant for the advancement of society in one way or the other.

His wife, Rani Chahal helps write the strong scripts and is also a lead actress in the videos. Along with her, Anoop’s childhood friend, Sanjay, and a model Sunny Verma can be seen in the videos and are proving helping hands for Anoop’s good gesture towards society. YouTuber Elvish Yadav is also a part of the team. He writes the scripts and makes influential content enough to be spread.

A video named “Challan 40 hajaar Ka’ received whopping 22 million views, and the video on Girls' safety was felicitated by the Haryana Government.