Here's full story of viral burqa-clad woman walking on the streets of Lucknow, carrying the Swiggy bag

New Delhi: A viral photo of a burqa-clad woman, carrying a Swiggy bag has taken the Internet by storm with people finding it intriguing to know her background. The photo was taken from the streets of the lucknow streets where the woman Rizwana is working to make her ends meet. She walks 20 km daily to make a living with Swiggy bag, which she bought to keep the items. However, she isn’t a food delivery agent but working as a domestic help.

"I work as a maid in people`s houses in the morning and evening and manage to earn Rs 1,500. I also work as a hawker and sell disposable glasses and clothing at little businesses and stalls in the market in the afternoon. I receive Rs 2 per packet. In all, I make about Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 every month. The money keeps the fire in my kitchen burning," said Rizwana.

ALSO READ | 91 tech companies lay off over 24,000 employees in first 15 days of January

Rizwana is a mother of four - 22-year-old Lubna, 19-year-old Bushra, seven-year-old Nashra, and youngest son Md Yashi.

Lubna is married and lives with her in-laws nearby. She had been married to her spouse for 23 years when he abruptly and permanently departed the house. He used to pull rickshaws, but after his rickshaw was stolen one day, he started begging before simply disappearing.

When asked about her Swiggy bag, Rizwana said: "I needed a strong bag to keep disposable glasses and cups. So, I bought it for Rs 50 from a person selling it at the Daliganj bridge. Since then, I have been carrying my stuff in this bag. I do not work for Swiggy. I walk to the market for work carrying all my goods in this bag. I cover about 20-to-25 kms every day."

Rizwana said: "A shopkeeper showed me the pic and told me how it has gone viral. Following this, a person came to meet me and asked for my bank details. Since the incident, I have received help from a few other people as well and it appears that my life is changing for the better." Rizwana, who was apparently unaware of the food delivery services till now, says "people have told me about Swiggy and I would like to take up the job but the problem is that I do not have any mode of transport with me".