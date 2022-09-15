Here's the list of top 10 cities where MILLIONAIRE lives; check list here

New Delhi: Forbes and many other prestigious institutions suggest a list of billionaires and millionaires. They display the name of the top billionaires in the world. Also, the list is the most talked about topic of the time. But it has rarely happened that a city the most millionaire lives, it has become a matter of discussion. Wondering to know the list of top cities? Here is the list of such cities where millionaire lives.

New York, Tokyo, and the San Francisco Bay Area are the places where the largest number of millionaires live in the world. Bloomberg has published a report citing Henley & Partners Group, a residency advisory firm. Five of the top ten cities with the most millionaires are in the United States.

The names of these ten cities are as follows:

New York

Tokyo

San Francisco Bay Area

London

Singapore

Los Angeles and Malibu

Chicago

Houston

Beijing

Shanghai

According to the list released by Bloomberg, New York City lost 12 percent of millionaires in the first part of the year 2022. While the number of millionaires in San Francisco Bay has been cut by four percent. During this period, the number of millionaires in the city of London has been cut by nine percent.

According to this Bloomberg report, Riyadh and Sharjah have seen the fastest growing population of millionaires so far this year. The report said that the population of millionaires has also increased rapidly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Bloomberg report also pointed out that the number of millionaires in Beijing and Shanghai has also declined as China is set to become the second largest country after Russia in terms of money lost this year.