I-T dept raids Chinese tech giant Huawei's multiple premises in India for tax evasion

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has carried out raids at multiple premises linked to Chinese tech giant Huawei across the country in connection with alleged tax evasion.

The officials of the IT team scanned a number of account books belonging to the company, adding that the financial records of the last three years and company records were also checked, news agencies quoting sources added. The source said that during the raid, they have recovered a few incriminating documents.

The tax department officials prepared a list of associates, clients and partners of the company which includes its foreign and country based partners.

Raids were being carried out in New Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Meanwhile the company told news agency IANS in a statement that it is confident that its operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations.

"We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company spokesperson said.

Last year India overlooked the Huawei when it named foreign network equipment suppliers allowed to carry out 5G trials in what is one of the world`s biggest markets by number of mobile phone users.

Chinese mobile phone brands are highly popular in the Indian market, and their market share far exceeds that of local Indian brands.

IANS has further reported China expressing concern over the business environment in India as Indian authorities conducted `irregular` tax audits of smartphone firms, Global Times reported.

It urged India to provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises.

With Agencies Inputs

