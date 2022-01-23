हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
cybersecurity

India’s cybersecurity needs to be strengthened to avoid online scams, says Ritik Davda

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, it has turned out to be a busy time for hackers. Working from home became the new normal, and the phishers during this time have got endless opportunities to attack the social media pages of celebrities, businesses, governments, schools and hospitals. The biggest cause of cyberattacks is said to be trojans, infectors and standalone worms. Online ransom activities lately saw an upward trend giving rise to hackers stealing the confidential data of different entities. On the brighter side, cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur Ritik Davda has been working relentlessly to protect the online ecosystem.  

Being one of the youngest names in the field of cybersecurity, the Gujarat-based expert kickstarted his journey after learning the fundamentals of ethical hacking. In the initial stage of his career, Davda has helped in providing technical support to many content creators, influencers, brands and celebrities from the state. Having gained better experience with cybersecurity, Ritik launched his startup ‘XynityInfoSolution’ earlier in January 2021. 

Ritik believes that cybersecurity is crucial for any business to protect its data, thereby blocking data thefts. Therefore, many businesses that have opted for the digital route ensure to protect their online stores, e-commerce outlets, payment gateways and cloud data from the evil eyes of hackers.  

Ritik

Throwing light on the enhanced security levels to safeguard the company, Ritik said, “When the company’s data is completely protected, it gets hard for the hackers to steal valuable information or create data beaches.” Furthermore, Ritik stated that cyberspace is a vast field, and it is significant for him to be well-versed with complex technical terms. Voicing against cyber threats, Ritik has been actively participating in various exhibitions from different parts of the country.  

 

