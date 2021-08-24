IndiGo announces new domestic destination, direct flight from September 1: Details here

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on has announced Gwalior as its 70th domestic destination. The airline will operate ATR aircraft for direct flights from Gwalior to Delhi and Indore from September 1 onwards.

In a statement, the airline said that direct connection with Gwalior will also strengthen the city`s overall air accessibility across India through the `6E network`.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: "We are committed to offering affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machines."

From September 1, Indigo will start daily flights connecting Gwalior to Madhya Pradesh and Delhi (Delhi-Gwalior and Indore-Gwalior route). Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also tweeted regarding this and said Indigo Airlines will start operating new flight routes between Delhi-Gwalior and Indore-Gwalior on a daily basis from September 1.

This month, Indigo also commenced operations from Bareilly, the 68th domestic destination on the 6E network.

