Jet Airways cancels three flights for Friday

Cash-stressed Jet Airways has announced that it has cancelled three flights scheduled for Friday (April 12) due to operational reasons.

The company announced that 9W 615 Mumbai to Kolkata, 9W 675 Kolkata to Guwahati and 9W 676 Dehradun to Kolkata via Guwahati have been cancelled 'due to operational reasons.' It further said that all concerned fliers on these three flights have been informed and that the process of refund has been initiated. "Jet Airways sincerely regrets inconvenience caused to its guests," it added.

Earlier in the day, Pradeep Singh Kharola said that Jet Airways is operating less than 15 plans and that its eligibility to fly on international routes 'needs to be examined.'

Acute financial crunch has forced the airline to not just ground three-fourths of its fleet, leading to massive flight cancellations, but to also delay all payments including salaries. Pilots have threatened to take legal action against the company if salaries and all other dues are not cleared.